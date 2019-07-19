 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
Exchange Forum 2019 - 468x60

FESE: European Capital Markets Fact Sheet Q2 2019

Date 19/07/2019

Overview

  • European capital markets had a mixed second quarter in 2019. Major indices continued its Q1 growth trajectory. 
  • The FESE Index increased moderately both quarter on quarter (qoq) and year on year (yoy), equity turnover had a divergent trajectory as it declined yoy. 
  • More positively, new company listings and equity investment flows experienced strong quarterly increases after a weak first quarter. 
  • Good news for SME markets, they grew in both listings and market capitalisation. 
  • Q2 2019 was a negative quarter for options and futures, bond options and futures suffered a stark year-on-year decline in notional turnover. 
  • It was a very positive quarter for bonds and UCITS, as they soared yoy in turnover.

Click here for full details.