FESE: European Capital Markets Fact Sheet Q2 2019

Overview
- European capital markets had a mixed second quarter in 2019. Major indices continued its Q1 growth trajectory.
- The FESE Index increased moderately both quarter on quarter (qoq) and year on year (yoy), equity turnover had a divergent trajectory as it declined yoy.
- More positively, new company listings and equity investment flows experienced strong quarterly increases after a weak first quarter.
- Good news for SME markets, they grew in both listings and market capitalisation.
- Q2 2019 was a negative quarter for options and futures, bond options and futures suffered a stark year-on-year decline in notional turnover.
- It was a very positive quarter for bonds and UCITS, as they soared yoy in turnover.
Click here for full details.