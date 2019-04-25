FESE: European Capital Markets Fact Sheet Q1 2019

Highlights
- Major indices recovered from sharp declines in Q4 2018 but an uncertain economic outlook dominated the picture.
- The FESE Index increased both quarter on quarter (qoq) and year on year (yoy) and recovered its earlier path.
- It was a positive quarter for SME Markets listings and market capitalisation, a reversal was seen from the previous trajectory and an overall yoy increase was posted.
- New listings and investment flows experienced sharp declines owing to stagnation in the European IPO market.
- Q1 2019 was a stagnant quarter as regards to options and futures, stock/index options and futures suffered a stark qoq decline in notional turnover.
- Finally, very good news for bonds: they increased in turnover both at the qoq and yoy levels.
