FESE: European Capital Markets Fact Sheet Q1 2019

Date 25/04/2019

Highlights

  • Major indices recovered from sharp declines in Q4 2018 but an uncertain economic outlook dominated the picture.
  • The FESE Index increased both quarter on quarter (qoq) and year on year (yoy) and recovered its earlier path.
  • It was a positive quarter for SME Markets listings and market capitalisation, a reversal was seen from the previous trajectory and an overall yoy increase was posted.
  • New listings and investment flows experienced sharp declines owing to stagnation in the European IPO market.
  • Q1 2019 was a stagnant quarter as regards to options and futures, stock/index options and futures suffered a stark qoq decline in notional turnover.
  • Finally, very good news for bonds: they increased in turnover both at the qoq and yoy levels.

To view the new and improved complimentary factsheet
which now includes a more comprehensive overview of all asset classes.
Please visit the FFSE website

 