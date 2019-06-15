Today, the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) announces its annual Champions League Award Ceremony among FEAS Members’ Markets Participants during its flagship event ConFEAS 2019 in Bucharest, Romania.
Developed by FEAS Secretariat, it aims to define the Best Member of local exchanges (FEAS Members) and to implement a special award ‘Champion Member’ among Best Members. The main purpose is to raise awareness about local participants and to give them an opportunity to be recognized as a “Champions League Award Nominee 2019” during ConFEAS. The award targets FEAS Members’ Market participants based on their transactions in Stock Market and in Fixed Income Market. Based on the results of the evaluation process, the nominees received Gold, Silver or Bronze prizes for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd places.
Today’s Winners in Stock Market are:
- EFG Hermes Holding, The Egyptian Exchange – Gold Award
- Mofid Brokerage Company, Tehran Stock Exchange – Silver Award
- Freedom Finance LLC, Kazakhstan Stock Exchange – Bronze Award
Today’s Winners in Fixed Income Market are:
- Ajiad for Securities, Amman Stock Exchange – Gold Award
- Mofid Brokerage Company, Iran Fara Bourse –Silver Award
- Maskan Bank Brokerage Company, Iran Fara Bourse – Bronze Award