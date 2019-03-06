Federal Reserve Board Votes To Affirm The Countercyclical Capital Buffer (CCyB) At The Current Level Of 0 Percent

The Federal Reserve Board announced on Wednesday it has voted to affirm the Countercyclical Capital Buffer (CCyB) at the current level of 0 percent. In making this determination, the Board followed the framework detailed in the Board's policy statement for setting the CCyB for private-sector credit exposures located in the United States.
The buffer is a macroprudential tool that can be used to increase the resilience of the financial system by raising capital requirements on internationally active banking organizations when there is an elevated risk of above-normal future losses and when the banking organizations for which capital requirements would be raised by the buffer are exposed to or are contributing to this elevated risk--either directly or indirectly. The buffer could also help moderate fluctuations in the supply of credit. The CCyB is designed to be released when economic conditions deteriorate, in order to support lending and economic activity more broadly.
The Board consulted with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in making this determination. Should the Board decide to modify the CCyB amount in the future, banking organizations would have 12 months before the increase became effective, unless the Board establishes an earlier effective date.
