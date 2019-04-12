Federal Reserve Board Publishes Transcripts Of More Than 50 Interviews With Former Policymakers And Former Senior Staff That Chronicle Nearly Half A Century Of Federal Reserve History

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday published transcripts of more than 50 interviews with former policymakers and former senior staff that chronicle nearly half a century of Federal Reserve history.
The interviews, including with former chairs Paul A. Volcker, Alan Greenspan, and Janet L. Yellen, provide personal recollections of important economic, monetary policy, and regulatory developments. They also provide impressions of life and culture at the Federal Reserve Board.
The interviews are available on the history section of the Board's website.