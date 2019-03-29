Federal Reserve Board Appoints Patrick J. McClanahan As Chief Operating Officer

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the appointment of Patrick J. McClanahan as chief operating officer (COO), effective April 29.
As COO, McClanahan will be responsible for the operation of the Board's administrative and financial management functions, technology services, short- and long-term strategic planning, and data management. The Board's Management Division director, chief financial officer, chief information officer, chief data officer, and the director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion will report to him.
Since mid-2016, McClanahan has been vice president of people operations at Gannett. From 2014 to 2016, he was deputy director and controller in the Federal Reserve Board's Division of Financial Management. During a 20-plus year career as a naval officer, McClanahan spent time at the Department of Defense, the Department of the Navy, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
McClanahan succeeds Don Hammond, who had served as COO since 2012 and retired earlier this year after 35 years of federal government service.
McClanahan received a B.B.A. in accounting from the University of Notre Dame, an M.S. from National Defense University, and an M.B.A from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.