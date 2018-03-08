Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination Of Enforcement Action With Royal Bank Of Scotland Group

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, Edinburgh, Scotland, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc, Edinburgh, Scotland, The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V., Amsterdam, The Netherlands, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc, New York Branch, New York, New York, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc, Connecticut Branch, Stamford, Connecticut, Royal Bank of Scotland NV, New York Branch, New York, New York, and Royal Bank of Scotland NV, Chicago Branch, Chicago, Illinois
Cease and Desist Order dated July 26, 2011
Terminated March 6, 2018
The enforcement action from July 2011 can be found here and other enforcement actions can be searched for here.