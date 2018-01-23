Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination Of Enforcement Action With Heartland Bank And Denies Motion To Void Fine And Permanent Ban On Former Foreign Exchange (FX) Trader

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
Heartland Bank, Little Rock, Arkansas,
PCA Directive dated August 15, 2017
Terminated January 18, 2018
The enforcement action from August 2017 can be found here and other enforcement actions can be searched for here.
The Board on Tuesday also announced that it had denied a motion to void the $1.2 million fine and permanent ban on employment in the banking industry against Christopher Ashton, the former Global Head of Foreign Exchange (FX) Spot Trading at Barclays Bank PLC, in connection with the manipulation of FX pricing benchmarks. In May 2017, the Board banned and fined Ashton.