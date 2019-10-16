Federal Reserve Board Announces Inaugural 21 Members Of The Insurance Policy Advisory Committee

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced the inaugural 21 members of the Insurance Policy Advisory Committee (IPAC). The IPAC provides information, advice, and recommendations to the Federal Reserve Board on domestic and international insurance issues, including negotiations at the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS).
The inaugural IPAC members include expertise in life insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance. Members have professional backgrounds in insurance accounting, actuarial science, academia, insurance regulation, policyholder advocacy, capital markets, and other areas.
The inaugural IPAC members will serve staggered terms ranging from one to three years. Starting next year, the Board intends to annually appoint new members to the IPAC to serve three-year terms.
Members
Keith Bell
Travelers
Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance
Birny Birnbaum
Center for Economic Justice
Executive Director
John Bruno
The Auto Club Group
Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary & Chief Human Resources Officer
Joseph Engelhard
MetLife
Senior Vice President, Head of Regulatory Policy Group
Bridget Hagan
The Cypress Group
Partner, Head of Insurance Practice Group
Halina von dem Hagen
Manulife
Global Treasurer and Head of Capital Management
Michael Ferik
Guardian
Chief Financial Officer
Tom Finnell
Finnell & Co. LLC
Owner
Former Vice Chair of the IAIS's Capital Solvency and Field Testing Working Group
William Hines
Milliman
Principal & Consulting Actuary
Laura Lazarczyk
Zurich Insurance
Chief Legal Officer of Zurich North America
Michael Lockerman
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Principal
Patricia McCoy
Boston College Law School
Liberty Mutual Insurance Professor of Law
Julie Mix McPeak
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Former President of the NAIC and Vice Chair of IAIS's Executive Committee
Wayne Peacock
USAA
President, Property & Casualty Group
Maurice Perkins
Aegon
Senior Vice President, Global Head of Government & Policy Affairs
Pooja Rahman
New York Life
Vice President and Head of Financial Risk Management
Angela Ripley
VW Brown Insurance Service
President
Kevin Root
Church Mutual
Executive Vice President, Operations
Aaron Sarfatti
AXA Equitable Life
Chief Risk Officer
Gray Schweitzer
HSBC
Head of U.S. Financial Institutions Group Debt Capital Markets
Joseph Sieverling
Reinsurance Association of America
Senior Vice President and Director of Financial Services