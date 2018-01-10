Federal Reserve Board Announces Appointment Of The Chairs And Deputy Chairs Of The Federal Reserve Banks For 2018

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced the designation of the chairs and deputy chairs of the 12 Federal Reserve Banks for 2018.
Each Reserve Bank has a nine-member board of directors. The Board of Governors in Washington appoints three of these directors and each year designates one of its appointees as chair and a second as deputy chair.
Following are the names of the chairs and deputy chairs designated by the Board for 2018:
Boston – Gary L. Gottlieb, M.D., chief executive officer, Partners In Health, Boston, Massachusetts, renamed Chair.
Phillip L. Clay, professor – Department of Urban Studies and Planning, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, renamed Deputy Chair.
New York – Sara Horowitz, founder and executive director, Freelancers Union, Brooklyn, New York, renamed Chair.
Denise Scott, executive vice president, Local Initiatives Support Corporation, New York, New York, renamed Deputy Chair.
Philadelphia – Brian McNeill, president and chief executive officer, TouchPoint, Inc., Concordville, Pennsylvania, named Chair.
Phoebe Haddon, chancellor, Rutgers University-Camden, Camden, New Jersey, named Deputy Chair.
Cleveland – Dawne S. Hickton, president and founding partner, Cumberland Highstreet Partners, Sewickley, Pennsylvania, named Chair.
Dwight E. Smith, president and chief executive officer, Sophisticated Systems, Inc., Columbus, Ohio, named Deputy Chair.
Richmond – Margaret G. Lewis, president (retired), HCA Capital Division, Richmond, Virginia, renamed Chair.
Kathy J. Warden, president and chief operating officer, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Falls Church, Virginia, renamed Deputy Chair.
Atlanta – Michael J. Jackson, chairman, chief executive officer, and president, AutoNation, Inc., Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, named Chair.
Myron A. Gray, president, U.S. Operations, United Parcel Service, Atlanta, Georgia, named Deputy Chair.
Chicago – Anne R. Pramaggiore, president and chief executive officer, ComEd, Chicago, Illinois, renamed Chair.
E. Scott Santi, chairman and chief executive officer, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Glenview, Illinois, renamed Deputy Chair.
St. Louis – Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Graybar Electric Company, Inc., St. Louis, Missouri, renamed Chair.
Suzanne Sitherwood, president and chief executive officer, Spire Inc., St. Louis, Missouri, renamed Deputy Chair.
Minneapolis – Kendall J. Powell, chairman (retired), General Mills, Inc., Minneapolis, Minnesota, named Chair.
Harry D. Melander, president, Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council, St. Paul, Minnesota, named Deputy Chair.
Kansas City – Rose M. Washington, executive director, Tulsa Economic Development Corporation, Tulsa, Oklahoma, renamed Chair.
Steve Maestas, chief executive officer, Maestas Development Group, Albuquerque, New Mexico, renamed Deputy Chair.
Dallas – Matthew K. Rose, executive chairman, BNSF Railway Company, Fort Worth, Texas, renamed Chair.
Greg L. Armstrong, chairman and chief executive officer, Plains All American Pipeline L.P., Houston, Texas, renamed Deputy Chair.
San Francisco – Alexander R. Mehran, chairman and chief executive officer, Sunset Development Company, San Ramon, California, renamed Chair.
Barry M. Meyer, chairman and chief executive officer (retired), Warner Bros. Entertainment and chairman and founder, North Ten Mile Associates, Los Angeles, California, renamed Deputy Chair.