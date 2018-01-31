 Skip to main Content
Federal Open Market Committee Reaffirms Its "Statement On Longer-Run Goals And Monetary Policy Strategy"

Date 31/01/2018

The Federal Open Market Committee, at its annual organizational meeting this week, unanimously reaffirmed its "Statement of Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy" with an updated reference to the median of participants' estimates of the longer-run normal rate of unemployment in the most recent Summary of Economic Projections (December 2017).

The Committee first adopted the statement at its January 2012 meeting and has reaffirmed it, with appropriate revisions, at its annual organizational meetings each January.

Statement on Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy (PDF)
Amended January 30, 2018

Previous version:
Statement on Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy (PDF)