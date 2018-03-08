February 2018 FIA SEF Tracker

Total trading volume on SEFs averaged $769.7 billion in notional value per day during February 2018, which was up 33.4% from February 2017 and nearly matched the record amount of trading in the first month of the year. Trading of FX products reached a new record of $59.2 billion per day in February, the second month in a row that this category set a record. In the credit sector, trading activity rose to $59.4 billion in average daily notional value, its highest level since October 2014. Interest rate trading reached $651.1 billion per day in February, down 10.1% from the prior month but up 27% from a year ago.
