FCA Statement On RBS's Global Restructuring Group

The FCA welcomes the statement by Royal Bank of Scotland, given at todays Treasury Committee hearing, that they will not object to the FCA publishing the s166 report into the treatment of small and medium-sized enterprise customers transferred to its Global Restructuring Group.
"On this basis, we are content to publish the s166 report. To do so will also require the consent of those who provided the information in the report and any individuals who are identified. We will approach these individuals, once the work on the focused investigation is completed, to ask for their consent to publish.