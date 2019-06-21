Fastned Lists On Euronext Amsterdam

Fastned (ticker symbol: FAST), the charging company building a European network of fast charging stations for fully electric vehicles, began trading today on Euronext Amsterdam. Based on the reference price of € 9.25 per depositary receipt, Fastned’s market capitalisation was approximately € 137 million on the day of listing.
Fastned is a pioneer in the development and operation of a network of fast charging stations that provide 100% renewable electricity for fully electric vehicles. Since its launch in 2012, Fastned has built a network of 101 fast charging stations, of which 88 are in the Netherlands, 12 in Germany and one in the UK. Based in Amsterdam and with offices in Cologne, London, and Ghent, the company currently employs 52 people.
The choice of Fastned for Euronext Amsterdam to gain access to the global capital market demonstrates the attractiveness of Euronext as the leading pan-European listing venue of choice for fast-growing, innovative technology companies. Euronext looks forward to supporting Fastned in the realisation of its ambitions.
Michiel Langezaal, CEO and co-founder of Fastned, said: “I am very proud that Fastned is now listed on Euronext. This is an important milestone in the development of the company, one that will expand our possibilities for financing.”