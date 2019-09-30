Exchanges Round The World Ring The Bell All Week For Financial Literacy

Exchanges and CCPs around the world have united to promote financial literacy and boost financial inclusion, ringing the bell in multiple countries on multiple days all week during World Investor Week (“WIW”) 2019.
The World Federation of Exchanges (“WFE”), the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, has partnered with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (“IOSCO”) to set up the inaugural ‘Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy’ initiative as part of WIW 2019, which runs from Monday 30 September to Friday 4 October 2019.
WIW is a week-long, global campaign to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection, and to highlight the various initiatives of securities regulators in these two critical areas.
This year, IOSCO and the WFE are working in partnership on a new initiative to support WIW called ‘Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy’. The WFE invited its members to hold an opening or closing bell ringing ceremony, or a workshop, during WIW 2019 to promote the work they do in their own jurisdictions to improve financial education and literacy. Thirty-three exchanges and CCPs are ringing the bell from Colombo to Chicago. The events are also an opportunity to bring stakeholders together to celebrate the progress that has been made by each participating exchange or CCP, and many of the events will be supported by the production of educational content, investor awareness campaigns, and seminars on financial literacy.
Nandini Sukumar, Chief Executive Officer, WFE said: “Financial literacy is the foundation of healthy, thriving, and trusted capital markets. Successful investment and the opportunity to generate growth through markets starts with financial literacy. Every single one of our 70 members - market infrastructures - spend time, energy, effort and resource on financial literacy.”
Jose Alexandre Vasco, Chair, IOSCO Committee on Retail Investors, added: “We welcome the launch of the ‘Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy’ event. Thanks to the WFE’s leadership, exchanges and market infrastructure providers will be working together with regulators to promote financial literacy during WIW 2019. The challenges remain enormous: the lack of financial skills may lead to serious consequences on long-term financial well-being. Bearing that in mind, the IOSCO campaign serves as a platform for collaboration on a global scale on investor protection and education. The ‘Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy’ event represents a very important step; not only will it pave the way for new editions, but also strengthen ties among exchanges and regulators, both locally and globally.”
The WFE members taking part this year are:
|
Name of Exchange / CCP (alphabetical order)
|
Date of Event
|
Opening or Closing Bell
|
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
|
Tuesday 1st October
|
Opening Bell
|
B3 - Brasil Bolsa Balcão
|
Monday 30th September
|
Opening Bell
|
Bahrain Bourse
|
Thursday 3rd October
|
Opening Bell
|
Bermuda Stock Exchange
|
Monday 30th September
|
Opening Bell
|
BME
|
Tuesday 1st October
|
Opening Bell
|
Bursa Malaysia
|
Wednesday 2nd October
|
Opening Bell
|
Cboe
|
Tuesday 1st October
|
Closing Bell
|
Colombo Stock Exchange
|
Friday 4th October
|
Opening Bell
|
Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange PLC
|
Friday 4th October
|
Closing Bell
|
Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited
|
Monday 30th September
|
Opening Bell
|
Dubai Financial Market
|
Sunday 29th September
|
Opening Bell
|
Hochiminh Stock Exchange
|
Monday 30th September
|
Opening Bell
|
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
|
Monday 30th September
|
Opening Bell
|
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
|
Wednesday 2nd October
|
Opening Bell
|
Korea Exchange
|
Monday 30th September
|
Opening Bell
|
Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|
Friday 4th October
|
Opening Bell
|
Malta Stock Exchange plc
|
Monday 30th September
|
Opening Bell
|
Moscow Exchange
|
Tuesday 1st October
|
Opening Bell
|
National Stock Exchange of India
|
Tuesday 1st October
|
Closing Bell
|
NZX Ltd
|
Monday 30th September
|
Opening Bell
|
Palestine Exchange
|
Monday 30th September
|
Opening Bell
|
Qatar Stock Exchange
|
Tuesday 1st October
|
Opening Bell
|
Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)
|
Thursday 3rd October
|
Opening Bell
|
Shanghai Stock Exchange
|
Monday 30th September
|
Opening Bell
|
Shenzhen Stock Exchange
|
Monday 23 September
|
Closing Bell
|
SIX Swiss Exchange
|
Monday 30th September
|
Opening Bell
|
Taipei Exchange
|
Tuesday 1st October
|
Opening Bell
|
Taiwan Stock Exchange
|
Friday 4th October
|
Closing Bell
|
The Egyptian Exchange
|
Monday 30th September
|
Opening Bell
|
The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC)
|
Monday 30th September
|
n/a
|
The Philippine Stock Exchange
|
Monday 30th September
|
Opening Bell
|
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
|
Monday 30th September
|
Opening Bell
|
Tunis Stock Exchange
|
Tuesday 1st October
|
Opening Bell