 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
Exchange Forum 2019 - 468x60

Exchanges Round The World Ring The Bell All Week For Financial Literacy

Date 30/09/2019

Exchanges and CCPs around the world have united to promote financial literacy and boost financial inclusion, ringing the bell in multiple countries on multiple days all week during World Investor Week (“WIW”) 2019.

The World Federation of Exchanges (“WFE”), the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, has partnered with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (“IOSCO”) to set up the inaugural ‘Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy’ initiative as part of WIW 2019, which runs from Monday 30 September to Friday 4 October 2019.

WIW is a week-long, global campaign to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection, and to highlight the various initiatives of securities regulators in these two critical areas.

This year, IOSCO and the WFE are working in partnership on a new initiative to support WIW called ‘Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy’. The WFE invited its members to hold an opening or closing bell ringing ceremony, or a workshop, during WIW 2019 to promote the work they do in their own jurisdictions to improve financial education and literacy. Thirty-three exchanges and CCPs are ringing the bell from Colombo to Chicago. The events are also an opportunity to bring stakeholders together to celebrate the progress that has been made by each participating exchange or CCP, and many of the events will be supported by the production of educational content, investor awareness campaigns, and seminars on financial literacy.

Nandini Sukumar, Chief Executive Officer, WFE said: “Financial literacy is the foundation of healthy, thriving, and trusted capital markets. Successful investment and the opportunity to generate growth through markets starts with financial literacy. Every single one of our 70 members - market infrastructures - spend time, energy, effort and resource on financial literacy.”

Jose Alexandre Vasco, Chair, IOSCO Committee on Retail Investors, added: “We welcome the launch of the ‘Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy’ event. Thanks to the WFE’s leadership, exchanges and market infrastructure providers will be working together with regulators to promote financial literacy during WIW 2019. The challenges remain enormous: the lack of financial skills may lead to serious consequences on long-term financial well-being. Bearing that in mind, the IOSCO campaign serves as a platform for collaboration on a global scale on investor protection and education. The ‘Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy’ event represents a very important step; not only will it pave the way for new editions, but also strengthen ties among exchanges and regulators, both locally and globally.”

The WFE members taking part this year are:  

Name of Exchange / CCP (alphabetical order) 

Date of Event 

Opening or Closing Bell

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Tuesday 1st October

Opening Bell

B3 - Brasil Bolsa Balcão

Monday 30th September

Opening Bell

Bahrain Bourse

Thursday 3rd October

Opening Bell

Bermuda Stock Exchange

Monday 30th September

Opening Bell

BME

Tuesday 1st October

Opening Bell

Bursa Malaysia

Wednesday 2nd October

Opening Bell

Cboe

Tuesday 1st October

Closing Bell

Colombo Stock Exchange

Friday 4th October

Opening Bell

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange PLC

Friday 4th October

Closing Bell

Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited

Monday 30th September

Opening Bell

Dubai Financial Market

Sunday 29th September

Opening Bell

Hochiminh Stock Exchange

Monday 30th September

Opening Bell

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Monday 30th September

Opening Bell

Kazakhstan Stock Exchange

Wednesday 2nd October

Opening Bell

Korea Exchange

Monday 30th September

Opening Bell

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Friday 4th October

Opening Bell

Malta Stock Exchange plc

Monday 30th September

Opening Bell

Moscow Exchange

Tuesday 1st October

Opening Bell

National Stock Exchange of India

Tuesday 1st October

Closing Bell

NZX Ltd

Monday 30th September

Opening Bell

Palestine Exchange

Monday 30th September

Opening Bell

Qatar Stock Exchange

Tuesday 1st October

Opening Bell

Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Thursday 3rd October

Opening Bell

Shanghai Stock Exchange

Monday 30th September

Opening Bell

Shenzhen Stock Exchange

Monday 23 September

Closing Bell

SIX Swiss Exchange

Monday 30th September

Opening Bell

Taipei Exchange

Tuesday 1st October

Opening Bell

Taiwan Stock Exchange

Friday 4th October

Closing Bell

The Egyptian Exchange

Monday 30th September

Opening Bell

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC)

Monday 30th September

n/a

The Philippine Stock Exchange

Monday 30th September

Opening Bell

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Monday 30th September

Opening Bell

Tunis Stock Exchange

Tuesday 1st October

Opening Bell

 


 