Exchange Data International Wins The Best Securities Reference Data Provider At The 2019 Goodacre UK, Systems In The City Financial Technology Awards

Exchange Data International (EDI), the London-based disruptive financial data provider was awarded ‘Best Securities Reference Data Provider’ by the Goodacre UK Systems, at the prestigious Merchant Taylors’ Hall.
Now in its 21st year, the Goodacre UK Systems in the City FinTech Awards focus on the strengths and achievements of financial industry technology, data suppliers and individuals.
EDI’s CEO Jonathan Bloch said,” As we celebrate our 25th year of business, It was an honour to be awarded the Best Securities Reference Data Provider. For EDI this award shows how our product provides true value to our clients, but also the commitment to continue to innovate and develop our offerings. We will continue to look forward to finding new products and services that contribute positively to the financial market.”
Key features of EDI’s Security Reference Data Solutions include:
- Comprehensive information on all equities, warrants, fixed income instruments, mutual funds and many more types of securities traded on global exchanges
- Efficiently crosschecked data sets with the help of four Financial Instrument Global Identifiers (FIGI)
- Customised data sets based on specific geographical, instrument or event type requirements
To find out more about the EDI’s Securities Reference Data service click here
EDI products, services and complimentary trials can be found at www.exchange-data.com