Exchange Data International Launches Short Interest Feed - Discover Which Shares Are Viewed Effectively By The Market

Exchange Data International (EDI), a provider of global security corporate actions, pricing and reference data, announced today the release of its Short Interest service.
Short interest is a market sentiment indicator that tells whether investors think a stock's price is likely to fall. It can also be compared over time to examine changes in investor sentiment. By analysing this data, investors can then decide when to buy or sell a specific security.
Jonathan Bloch, CEO of Exchange Data International says: “Given the current volatility of the market, investors should consider all sentiment, both negative and positive. EDI makes available information released by exchanges and regulators on a worldwide basis.”
Currently, EDI actively covers 22 markets: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Israel, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Span, Sweden, Thailand, United Kingdom, and the United States.
The company also covers 16 countries, which permit short selling but currently have no activity. These countries include: Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, India, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg Malta, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia.
These markets are monitored and updated when there is activity. All data will include notifications of restrictions to the short selling regulations as provided by the market regulator and/or exchange. For EU countries, additional restrictions may apply, and EDI includes a list of those shares as published on the ESMA registers.