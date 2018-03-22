Exchange Data International Launches Over The Counter (OTC) Data Services - The Enhanced Service Now Covers OTC Derivatives And Evaluated Prices

Exchange Data International (EDI), a provider of global security corporate actions, pricing and reference data, is pleased to announce its expansion into the provision of Over the Counter (OTC) Data.
EDI now offers a comprehensive suite of market data and security prices on OTC Fixed Income and Derivative instruments. These data sets include interest rate yield curves, interest rate and FX option volatility surfaces, as well as credit default swap spreads.
In addition to this, EDI is also offering prices on several million global securities, including corporate and municipal bonds, securitized products and bank loans, which can be used for portfolio valuation and risk management calculations.
This new service comes at an important time, when the number of independent sources of market data and security prices has been shrinking because of acquisition, while the number of investor and regulatory reporting obligations facing financial services firms has been growing.
Jonathan Bloch, CEO of Exchange Data International says: “EDI has been rapidly adding additional new services of data in the past few years. We are in the process of moving from covering only equities data to enhancing our coverage of all asset classes, both listed and OTC. We have also been increasing our depth of coverage by additional reference data fields.”
For more information, please contact info@exchange-data.com