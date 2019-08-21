Exchange Data International Launches A New Cost Basis Solution

Exchange Data International (EDI), a provider of global security corporate actions, pricing and reference data, announced today a new Cost Basis solution.
Exchange Data International’s Worldwide Equity Cost Basis (WECB) enable users to track both a security's cost basis, its evolution and its descendant's cost basis & evolution up to the current date.
Jonathan Bloch, CEO of Exchange Data International says: “EDI while expanding its Reference Data offering to cover all asset classes is also looking to expand into value added services. In addition to recently launching an equity analytical service, EDI today launched a verification tool for determining cost basis for all equities worldwide. Cost Basis is an integral requirement for determine capital gains.”
The WECB service has been designed to track the evolution of a security. This service allows you to start with a security and end up with multiple securities many years later. Many events can cause changes to the original holding, for example de-mergers and/or distributions will cause your original security to be diversified into many other holdings. The WECB service helps you track these changes and their cost, to help you make your capital gains calculations.
For more information, please contact info@exchange-data.com
EDI products, services and complimentary trials can be found at www.exchange-data.com