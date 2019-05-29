Exchange Data International (EDI) Launches Real Time and Historical FX Feed Service

Exchange Data International (EDI), a leading provider of global security corporate actions, pricing and reference data services, officially announces the launch of the Real Time and Historical FX Feed service in partnership with TraderMade Systems.
Covering 40+ spot currencies plus gold and silver against major currencies the data feed is sourced from Tier-One banks & Institutions.
Through this collaboration, EDI offers Bid/Ask & Mid prices. Rates are comparable to the EBS reference rate feed for a fraction of the cost of other providers.
Jonathan Bloch, Chief Executive Officer of EDI says: “We are getting increased demand from our clients for real time and delayed data. Through our partnership with TraderMade we will be able to cover real time and delayed FX. This feed is of the same quality as some of the more expensive offerings on the market and gives our clients another and better option.”
The FX feed service is suitable for market participants who are developing their own bespoke trading platform (as used by algorithmic, black box and quantitative FX traders). As a trader, you can use it to analyse current market conditions whilst taking complete control over the process of receiving the data without any intermediary.
“We are delighted to be partnering with Exchange Data International, this will further enhance EDI’s product offering within the Forex markets“, noted Chris Randall, CEO of TraderMade. “Traders and developers can now analyse live current market conditions by using TraderMade’s institutional-grade, transparent & secure FIX feed connection.”
The service is available through FIX API based on FIX Protocol 4.4, this highly-scalable institutional interface provides hundreds of live price updates per second which is not available on other API’s.