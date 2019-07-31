Exchange Data International (EDI) Launches A New Security Reference Feed: PIT (Point In Time)

Exchange Data International (EDI), a leading provider of global security corporate actions, pricing and reference data services, officially announces the launch of a new Security Reference file feed: PIT (Point In Time).
With the PIT Security Reference File feed, clients can track, at a listing level, changes to securities coding and other key security reference data-points at any Point In Time.
The Point In Time's Start and End dates use the public domain effective date from the Event that triggered the change. This means that the historical reference data returned by query will represent the actual values that the markets would have recorded on the specified search date.
Jonathan Bloch, Chief Executive Officer of EDI says: “We are getting increased demand from our clients for a look at historical data and what happened over time with respect to particular securities. This feed is of the same quality as some of the more expensive offerings on the market and gives our clients another and better option for those using historical data sets.”
This new release also includes a link to the Event name and narrative text of the corporate action event that triggered any given reference field change if it is necessary to investigate further.
For more information, please contact info@exchange-data.com
EDI products, services and complimentary trials can be found at www.exchange-data.com