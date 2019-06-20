Exchange Data International (EDI) Appoints Its New Advisory Panel

EDI in its 25th year has appointed an Advisory Panel to advise it on its next stage in growth. This panel includes three industry experts that will assist EDI in developing its strategies for both acquisition and organic growth. The three members are: Bob Magri, Peter Sluka and Steven Goldstein.
Jonathan Bloch, CEO of Exchange Data International says: "EDI is expanding rapidly the number of its datasets and it is enlisting the help of industry specialists. We would like to welcome our three appointees to our advisory panel and look forward to to working with them in the future"
Bob Magri comments on his appointment: “Having been a customer or partner of EDI for many years, I have been able to learn first-hand of the quality of not only the EDI data, but also its people and support. I am thrilled at the opportunity to help advise EDI as it continues its path of growth and success.”
Mr Sluka added: ”I’m pleased to take part in the Advisory Board where I can leverage my knowledge and experiences for the benefit of the EDI business”
Steven Goldstein remarked: "I'm honoured to be a part of Exchange-Data's Advisory Board. With so many unique data assets, I'm really looking forward to getting started."
Members of the EDI Advisory Panel:
Bob Magri is a dynamic leader with 25 years of experience in senior management at various Financial Technology/Financial Information vendors and major clients, with a proven track record of successfully building new functions and high performing teams. As Managing Director at S&P Global, Bob implemented extensive SOP’s for all areas of responsibility, working smart and leveraging/customizing technologies. Most recently, he was recruited as Chief Content Officer for AlphaSense, Inc, to lead the overall content strategy and content product management function. As a C-level member of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT), Bob is involved in key decisions shaping the company and its future.
Peter Sluka has 30 years of experience in the financial data and informational services industry. As a hands-on leader building and managing teams that specialize in engineering efficient content collection operations, he has been able to produce high quality data for clients throughout his professional career. Peter was recently the Chief Data Officer at S&P Global where he set a data strategy for the enterprise to better leverage its data assets, innovation and grow. As the Senior Vice President of Data at New York Community Bancorp, Peter is responsible for designing a strategy of process efficiency and improvements to data quality through a governance program with new measures, standards, data architecture and capabilities.
Steven Goldstein is a successful entrepreneur and business leader with extensive experience in the financial information, FinTech, and RegTech industries. Steve was the co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Alacra, a company he started in 1996 to package and distribute licensed business information over the internet. He also served on the Private Sector Preparatory Group for the Global Legal Entity Identification (LEI) initiative. Most recently, he joined Thomson Reuters, now Refinitiv, as Head of Product Management, Enterprise Content and Delivery. In this role, Steve was responsible for business transformation: the planning and execution of Refinitiv’s transition from several point solutions to a cloud-based platform. Throughout his career, Steven has developed and launched a series of award-winning products. He is a subject matter expert in client due diligence and know-your-customer regulation, anti-money laundering and legal entity identification.
