Exchange Data International (EDI) Announces its New Website And Brand Identity

EDI in its 25th year, is proud to announce the launch of its newly designed website and refreshed branding – www.exchange-data.com! EDI’s main goal is to create a user-friendly browsing experience for everyone visiting the new website.
The website boasts a sleek, intuitive design and consistent site-wide navigation system with improved menu functionality that directs you to the information and product most relevant to you.
EDI has introduced a search bar where users can easily browse its products based on what data they are looking for by country and exchange or directly by product.
It is fully responsive with mobile devices and tablets, making it easy to navigate on a wide range of web browsers.
Furthermore, the Insight page has received a complete redesign and going forward EDI will continue to communicate regularly through blog posts, new announcements and notifications.
Jonathan Bloch, CEO of EDI says: “Our business has steadily grown and evolved in the last 25 years as Exchange Data International has taken advantage of the changing, competitive landscape, it is now time for a change. EDI new website and branding reflect our growth and potential.”
As part of EDI new identity, the clients’ login page has now been revamped in line with the new branding guidelines. Most importantly, clients will be re-directed to online.exchange-data.com where EDI’s products and services will be available.