EXCEM SOCIMI To Start Trading On MAB On Thursday 19th July

The Board of Directors of MAB has approved the listing of EXCEM SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by MAB’s Coordination and Admission Committee.
The company, the thirteenth to list on MAB in 2018, is scheduled to start trading on 19th July and it will be traded through the “price fixing” system.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “YEXR”, VGM Advisory Partners is the Registered Advisor while GVC Gaesco Beka will act as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company's Board of Directors for each of the shares is €1.40, which brings its overall valuation to €17 million.
The Informative Document on EXCEM SOCIMI can be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.