Exablaze named ‘Hardware Product of the Year’ finalist by Network Computing Awards

Leading global provider of ultra-low latency network devices Exablaze has been named a finalist in the ‘Hardware Product of the Year’ category by the Network Computing Awards. The company’s ExaNIC V5P and Firmware Development Kit (FDK) was shortlisted, underlining the company’s market-leading position and the exceptional benefit its products provide to clients.
The ExaNIC V5P is an FPGA-based high-performance network adapter, specifically optimised for low-latency applications. Its high-density connectivity enables a range of high performance, directly connected network applications, bypassing the need for traditional switching and multiplexing requirements.
The product was selected for its unique combination of being a high-performance, production-quality NIC (Network Interface Card), and a powerful, entirely-customisable FPGA hardware platform. With latency reduction occupying a fundamental position on organisations’ list of priorities, Exablaze’s focus on high-density, low-latency is market-leading; its devices are deployed by financial institutions and in many other verticals including telecommunications and data centres across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.
Dr. Matthew Grosvenor, VP of Technology at Exablaze, commented on the news: “It gives us great pleasure to have been shortlisted. Our aim has always been to deliver the best possible offering to end-users, and to my mind being recognised by Network Computing Awards shows that we’re succeeding!”
Grosvenor added: “The whole team works incredibly hard day-to-day to address the ever-more complex and demanding needs that come with the networking sector. I see this nomination as evidence that our dedication and effort are paying dividends and a reflection of the quality and value our technology provides.”
The awards, which are run by Network Computing Magazine, the UK’s longest-established magazine specifically dedicated to network management, determined shortlisted firms through nominations.
The winners of the Network Computing Awards will be announced at its ceremony in London on 2 May 2019 – please vote for Exablaze here.