Evolve ETFs To Launch New ETF Based On Solactive Global Innovation Index

Solactive is pleased to announce the launch of the Solactive Global Innovation Index, which will be used as the reference for the Evolve Innovation Index ETF (“EDGE”). Units of EDGE have been conditionally approved for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to begin trading on 2 May, 2018.
EDGE directly or indirectly invests in equity securities of companies that are involved in in- novative or disruptive trends across a broad range of industries as included in the Solactive Global Innovation Index. Starting from an investment universe of developed market equi- ties*, the index rules exclude companies that do not fulfil certain minimum liquidity criteria and then select companies operating in industries classified as: Robotics and Automation, Future Cars, Cyber Security, Big Data and Cloud Computing, Genomics, and Social Media.
Timo Pfeiffer, Head of Research at Solactive, commented: “Technology is advancing at a very fast pace creating many opportunities in the market. By investing in companies driving innovation, investors can be directly exposed to the performance of market segments ex- pected to grow in the future. We are happy to team up with Evolve ETFs and develop an innovative and investable index strategy.”
Raj Lala, President & CEO of Evolve ETFs, commented: “Innovation has always been a long- term, key driver of global economic growth. Investors need better tools to gain exposure to the themes that are shaping the world. The Evolve Innovation Index ETF combines today’s most transformational themes into a single diversified portfolio of disruptive industries. We believe this balanced approach makes it easy for investors to benefit from emerging indus- tries and trends in a simple one-stop solution.”
The Solactive Global Innovation Index is denominated in CAD and calculated as a price re- turn index. As at 25 April, the index was composed of 107 equally-weighted constituents with US, Japanese, and German stocks representing 85% of total index weight. The index is also available in three other versions: gross total return, net total return and CAD-hedged.
*As determined by the Solactive Country Classification Framework, plus South Korea and Taiwan