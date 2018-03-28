Evolve ETFs And Foyston, Gordon & Payne Inc. File Final Prospectus For Evolve Active Core Fixed Income ETF - FIXD Will Begin Trading On The NEO Exchange On March 29, 2018

- Units of ticker symbol FIXD have been approved for listing on the NEO Exchange (“NEO”) to begin trading on March 29, 2018, subject to confirmation of closing.
- FIXD is the first Evolve ETFs product to list on the NEO.
- “FIXD will enhance our existing suite of ETFs by providing investors with an actively-managed core fixed income strategy,” said Raj Lala, President & CEO of Evolve ETFs. “Fixed income is an asset class where active management may offer significant benefits within low and rising interest rate environments. We are very pleased to be working with Foyston, Gordon & Payne on another actively-managed ETF.”
- FGP is also the sub-advisor for the Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share ETF, which was launched on September 29, 2017 and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker DIVS.
- “We are excited to once again partner with Evolve ETFs and bring this high quality fixed income strategy to the Canadian retail market,” said Ryan Domsy, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income at Foyston, Gordon & Payne Inc. “The objective of the Evolve Active Core Fixed Income ETF is to provide capital preservation, risk mitigation, and enhanced returns through diversification beyond traditional fixed income strategies. In the currently low and potentially rising interest rate environment, the flexibility provided by this active approach should deliver significant value to a client’s portfolio.”
- In order to select securities for FIXD, FGP will rely on its in-depth fundamental credit research, view of long term trends, analysis of each issuer`s competitive position, review of the return relative to the issuer`s risk and general market conditions.
Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve ETFs") is pleased to announce that it has filed a final prospectus to launch the Evolve Active Core Fixed Income ETF ("FIXD"). Evolve ETFs has retained Foyston, Gordon & Payne Inc. (“FGP”) to provide sub-advisory services to FIXD.
FIXD seeks to generate an attractive total investment return through income and long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in debt obligations and other evidences of indebtedness of Canadian, U.S., and international issuers.
FGP has approximately $13.4 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2017, including $2.4 billion in fixed income.
|
FIXD will close the initial offering of units to its designated broker by the close of business on March 28, 2018, prior to its initial listing of units on NEO on March 29, 2018.