Eventus Systems Launches New Website Highlighting RegTech Solutions for Capital Markets
Prompted by Firm's Rapid Growth, Competitive Positioning and Increased Asset Class Coverage, New Site Addresses Depth of Validus Surveillance and Risk Platform
AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2018 - Eventus Systems, Inc., a provider of innovative regtech software solutions for the capital markets, has just launched a new, enhanced website, www.eventussystems.com<http://www.eventussystems.com>. The site features a deep dive into the firm's capabilities and market-specific features that have attracted clients to Validus, the company's premier solution for comprehensive surveillance and trading risk management.
Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We're excited to introduce our new site and to provide a more complete view of the range of services, markets served and functionality we deliver. We have grown dramatically in the past two years, and this dynamic new site showcases our increased market penetration, strength across asset classes and depth of product."
Designed by financial services marketing agency Gate 39 Media<https://www.gate39media.com/>, the new website highlights the capabilities of Validus<https://www.eventussystems.com/validus/>, available as an on-premise enterprise or cloud-based solution. Among the features are sophisticated alerting and visualization; a suite of tools for advanced reporting; delivery of reconciled, multi-party counterparty data; monitoring of key trading functions; and the ability to scale the platform across asset classes and connect into existing systems to meet client needs. The site provides examples of more than 150 unique pre-built procedures clients can use for compliance, surveillance and risk management.
The site also includes information on more than 50 technology integrations with Validus<https://www.eventussystems.com/validus-integrations/>, noting Eventus' ability to quickly add new connections and integration points in multiple asset classes. These "out-of-the-box" connections dramatically reduce implementation time, in addition to diminishing the demands on already strained internal resources, Schwab said.
The Validus platform is designed for firms and marketplaces in global equities, equity options, futures, fixed income, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. Clients and prospects range from equities agency brokers, futures commission merchants (FCMs) and banks, to proprietary trading firms, corporate and buy-side firms, market centers and regulators. The website's Clients<https://www.eventussystems.com/clients/> page provides examples of use cases for each of these types of firms.
In order to provide prospective firms assistance in choosing a new surveillance and risk vendor, Eventus enables interested client prospects to provide firm-specific data on a confidential basis and receive a custom demonstration of how Validus would work for their company. Prospects can provide internal data sources or allow Eventus to take drop copies from its already supported venues and, within a matter of days, receive a demo with their own data. The new site points out that 80 percent of these prospects who undertake the custom demo become Validus customers.
"We've been extraordinarily pleased with the success rate of signing on new clients, particularly after they see first-hand how our powerful tools can improve their critical monitoring and analytical capabilities, efficiencies, and substantial reduction of false positive alerts," Schwab said.
Date 16/07/2018
