 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Europex - The Entry Into Application Of MiFID II / MiFIR: The Start Of A New Era Of European Energy Commodity Derivatives Trading

Date 03/01/2018

Today’s  entry  into  application  of  the  revised  Markets  in  Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) and its accompanying Regulation (MiFIR) marks a major milestone in European energy commodity trading. The great majority of gas and electricity derivative contracts as well as all EU ETS emission allowances are now classified as financial instruments  – along with all other  commodity  derivatives.  New  rules  for market  venues,  like energy  exchanges,  where  these financial  instruments  are  traded,  apply  along  with  numerous  other  changes  affecting  market participants and market infrastructure providers.

From the beginning, Europex and its members have accompanied the legislative and implementation process of MiFID II / MiFIR with great attention. We have continuously voiced concerns on various aspects and given technical advice to relevant stakeholders. Our initial call to keep the general commodity exemption of MiFID I in place, arguing that energy trading had not been at the origin of the financial crisis in 2007/2008 and mostly serves hedging purposes for the industrial value chain, had unfortunately been rejected.

However,  we  welcome  that  parts  of the  Commission’s  initial  legislative  proposal  have  improved along the process. This applies in particular to the exemptions and the liquidity provision rules. What has not been translated into legislation, though, are our repeated requests to reduce the potential impact on market liquidity, to avoid double reporting and to minimise the administrative burden.

While we understand the heavy workload of ESMA and the national competent authorities in implementing MiFID II / MiFIR, we would have wished for clearer and timelier guidance. This applies for example to the definition of ‘spot month contracts’ which was only clarified on 15 December 2017 with limited time left for implementation. The delay of the transposition of MiFID II into national law in some Member States, or even the lack thereof till today in a few cases, should have been avoided.

Given the central role of MiFID II / MiFIR for all related financial services legislation, like EMIR, CRD IV / CRR, MAD II / MAR and others, it is crucial that distinct energy commodity issues are taken systematically into account when discussing new or amending existing legislation. It is important to recognise the relevance of energy trading for providing strong and clear price signals in an ever more complex  energy  system,  to  allow  for  price  risk  mitigation   of  industrial  production   and  final consumption, to enable the energy transition and to meet the EU’s and global climate targets.

Today’s  entry  into  application  of  MiFID  II  /  MiFIR  represents  the  long-prepared  start  of  a  new journey  of  energy  commodity  trading  as  an  integral  part  of  the  financial  services  legislation  in Europe. Europex stands ready to assist along this new path and remains open for further dialogue.