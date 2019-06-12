EuropeanIssuers Advisory Council Gathers In Brussels For An Interactive High-Level Discussion On The Strategy of ECB Policies To Support The EU Economy

The second edition of the Advisory Council took place on 7th June 2019 in Brussels, Belgium. About 30 Senior executives of major issuers in Europe from a wide range of industrial sectors participated. They addressed the background and complexity of the functioning of the financial markets as well as pressing issues regarding the latest political developments such as Brexit and how it influences the European Capital Markets landscape. Marcel Van Loo, EY EMEIA Financial Services Regional Managing Partner presented Europe’s Attractiveness Survey. The presentation was followed by an exchange of views on how the European financial landscape should be redesigned to support the EU economy. In the current political context, it has never been so important to influence EU financial regulation. Increasingly, stricter rules affecting EU publicly quoted companies magnify the cost of capital and may disadvantage EU companies competing in a globalised economy.
The EuropeanIssuers Advisory Council exists since 2017 and is chaired by Count Etienne Davignon, a Belgian politician, businessman, and former vice-president of the European Commission. It was launched by Luc Vansteenkiste, Chairman of EuropeanIssuers to strengthen the dialogue between business and politics. It is composed of around 50 Executive Board level representatives (Chairman, Board members, CEOs, CFOs) from across Europe ranging from European companies to the European Commission, the European Parliament or the European Central Bank. The meetings are organised twice a year and attendance is on a personal invitation basis.