European Supervisory Authorities Appoint New Members To The Board Of Appeal

The European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) have appointed three new members to the Board of Appeal of the ESAs.
The new appointees are:
- Professor Marco Lamandini was appointed by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) Management Board to fill the position vacated by Mr Arthur Docters van Leeuwen. He is the Professor of Corporate and Capital Markets Law at the University of Bologna, and was previously an alternate member;
- Professor Michele Siri was appointed by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) Management Board to fill the position vacated by Mr Noel Guibert. He is Professor of Insurance and Financial Markets Law at the University of Genoa; andProfessor Niamh Moloney was appointed as an alternate member by the ESMA Management Board to fill the position vacated by Marco Lamandini. She is Professor in Financial Markets Law at the London School of Economics.
They are appointed for a 5-year term.
The other current members of the Board of Appeal were reappointed for another 5-year term in November 2016.