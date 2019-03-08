European M&A Hits A Six-Year Low - Investment Banking Scorecard From Refinitiv

The Investment Banking Scorecard from Refinitiv gives you the ‘Fast Facts’ of the week in Investment Banking, as well as a closer look at trends in deal making, with league table movements and regional activity in M&A, capital markets and syndicated loans also included. Please see attached for the matrix of year-to-date IB activity with breakdowns by asset class/region/sector, league tables and top deals. Please source any insights to Refinitiv.
Fast facts from the scorecard:
- European M&A hit a six-year low of $81.1 billion, down 60% compared to the previous year
- UK ECM activity totals $4.9 billion, down 23% compared to YTD 2018
- Healthcare DCM doubled compared to a year ago with $37.8 billion in proceeds