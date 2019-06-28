European Flexible Packaging Specialist Chooses SIX for IPO

Today, SIX recorded its fourth listing for 2019. The shares of Aluflexpack AG (ticker "AFP") were traded on the Swiss stock exchange for the first time. At an opening price of CHF 22.10, the market capitalization was CHF 382 million.
The issued share capital of Aluflexpack AG comprises 17,300,000 registered shares with a par value of CHF 1.00 per registered share. As part of the IPO, 7,300,000 newly issued registered shares were offered. At an issue price of CHF 21.00 per registered share, the placement volume was CHF 153 million (excluding over-allotment option). In addition, Montana Tech Components AG, as the former sole shareholder and future majority shareholder of Aluflexpack AG, offered up to 730,000 registered shares as part of an over-allotment option (up to 10% of the basic offer).
Igor Arbanas, CEO of Aluflexpack AG, says: «We are well positioned in selected fast growing markets with our high quality products and services, and have access to a deep and integrated value chain. The successful implementation of our strategy is also reflected in the positive development of our results. We are pleased to not only see interest from our customers to further develop our business but also see numerous additional market opportunities – and on this high growth potential we wish to capitalize. Against this background, we look forward to the next exchange with the investors.»
Jos Dijsselhof, CEO SIX, emphasizes: "We are delighted to welcome Aluflexpack, a European industrial company from the SME segment. This confirms that the Swiss stock exchange continues to be highly attractive for international companies - regardless of their size and industry”.
Aluflexpack AG produces flexible packaging solutions mainly for end markets such as coffee/tea, pharmaceuticals, pet food, confectionery and dairy. Well-established insights, service flexibility and innovative strength are what underpin long-term customer relationships; both with locally operating companies and large international corporations. Aluflexpack AG, headquartered in Reinach (AG), Switzerland, has production facilities in Switzerland, France and Turkey and four production facilities in Croatia.