European Energy Exchange Welcomes Parliamentary State Secretary Thomas Bareiß

This morning, the European Energy Exchange (EEX) welcomed Thomas Bareiß, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs & Energy and Member of the German Bundestag, to Leipzig.
During his tour of EEX, Thomas Bareiß visited the trading floor where he was given an insight into energy trading on the exchange. The agenda also included an expert meeting with EEX representatives focusing on current developments on the power and emission allowance market.
“It was very important for me to engage with representatives of the energy exchange about the grid expansion measures initiated and their importance for power trading“, emphasises Thomas Bareiß. “In this context, I was particularly interested in the question of how volumes of power from renewable resources are integrated into the market at present and how providers can succeed in marketing their power to the industry even more. The exchange offers tools to this end in order to support renewables in this process.”
“At EEX, we were very pleased to welcome Mr. Bareiß as a representative of the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy“, explains Peter Reitz, CEO of EEX. “During our meeting, we pointed out the role which exchange markets play in the integration of renewable energies in the German power mix. Today, the EPEX SPOT Power Intraday Market already offers trading up to five minutes before delivery – this and further flexible products enable us to market volumes of power from renewable resources almost completely. This is based on the energy-only market within a large market area and a strong price signal. Therefore, grid expansion, which is promoted by the political sector with a high degree of determination, constitutes an essential precondition for a market-based energy transition.”
The exchange also provides market players with solutions for long-term power trading: At the moment, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) are increasingly gaining in importance in financing renewable energies in Germany and Europe. For hedging of the counterparty risk under bilateral PPAs, EEX already offers its trading participants derivatives contracts up to six years into the future.
The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on Power and Emission Allowances as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX is part of Deutsche Börse Group.