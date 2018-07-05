European Commission Vice-President for the Energy Union, Maroš Šefčovič, highlighted today that the EU aims at ensuring an energy system aligned with the high-pace technological change: “Our ambition is not only to keep up with the existing developments, but to lead the way, and we are relying on the important work of ACER in order to achieve these goals. That is why we insisted on expanding ACER's mandate”, he said during a live connection from Brussels, through which he delivered his keynote speech at the Agency’s Annual Conference 2018.
“The Agency’s achievements in only seven years have been impressive” completed Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy, Miguel Arias Cañete in a video message. “It was therefore logical that we wanted to enhance the role of the Agency and increase the competences and powers of the Director as a necessity to achieve better and faster results”, he added. Find out more here.
European Commission Aims To Enhance ACER’s Mandate And The Powers Of Its Director
