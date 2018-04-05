European Banking Authority Publishes Aggregated Exposures In Compliance With The ESRB Recommendation On Closing Real Estate Data Gaps

In compliance with the ESRB recommendation E 2016/14 on closing real estate data gaps, the EBA has included an additional page in its updated Risk Dasboard to disclose aggregated exposures referred to real estate activities (NACE code L) and the construction sector (NACE code F). All this information relies solely on the current reporting framework (ITS) and some items, included under NACE L and F, would need to be excluded in order to follow the commercial real estate definition adopted in the ESRB Recommendation. All the figures shown are aggregated by country of the counterparty and do not include EU subsidiaries. Both tables rely on a threshold-based template, and it may be subject to data gaps for some EU countries, as not all the banks are obliged to report such information.
