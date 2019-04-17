Euronext Registered As A EU Benchmark Administrator

Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange, today announced that four of its market operators have been registered by ESMA as Benchmark Administrators under the new EU Benchmark Regulation (BMR). This compliance with the provisions of the Benchmark Regulation confirms the quality of Euronext’s governance and control principles and rules, today acknowledged by key European regulators: the AFM in the Netherlands, AMF in France, CMVM in Portugal and FSMA in Belgium.
An application for the authorisation of Euronext Dublin as a Benchmark Administrator will be made later this year.
The Benchmarks Regulation has the following objectives:
- Improving governance and controls over the benchmark process, in particular to ensure that administrators avoid conflicts of interest, or at least manage them adequately;
- Improving the quality of input data and methodologies used by benchmark administrators;
- Ensuring that contributors to benchmarks and the data they provide are subject to adequate controls, in particular to avoid conflicts of interest;
- Protecting consumers and investors through greater transparency and adequate rights of redress.
With over 400 indices of all sizes and profiles, Euronext has developped a portfolio of indices that provide investors and issuers with benchmarks necessary to measure and trade the performance of key segments and strategies throughout the world. It ranges from national flagship blue chip indices (including AEX®, BEL 20®, ISEQ®, CAC 40®, PSI 20®), to thematic, strategic and sectorial indices, as well as on-demand customised indices. Over the past decade, Euronext has also partnered up with cutting-edge advisory and rating agencies – such as Carbone 4, CDP or Vigeo-Eiris, and developed a series of indices incorporating environmental, social or governance metrics. More than 10,000 exchange traded products, funds and derivatives are associated with Euronext indices, with billions euros in AUM (Asset Under Management).
Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said: “As visible and useful barometers of a region or an industry performance, indices are critical instruments in Euronext’s role of leading European exchange. They are key assets in which we will continue to invest and to apply the transparency, rigor and reliability that the BMR registration today recognizes.”