Euronext Now Controls 97.7% Of Oslo Børs VPS Capital

Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange, announces today that it now controls, through direct ownership, irrevocable commitments and acceptances of its offers of 14 January 2019 and 31 May 2019, 97.7% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of Oslo Børs VPS.
Settlement of these Shares is expected to occur by 14 June 2019. Following such settlement, as the owner of more than 90% of the shares and votes of Oslo Børs VPS, Euronext intends to initiate a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares not already tendered in accordance with the rules of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act.
As announced earlier, Euronext launched an unconditional offer[1] on 31 May 2019 for all issued and outstanding Shares not already owned by it. This unconditional offer is open for acceptance until 28 June 2019 at 18:30 Central European Time.
Defined terms with capital letters herein have the meaning as in Euronext’s Offer Document published on 31 May 2019 available on www.euronext.com.