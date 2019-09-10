Euronext Launches The Fifth Edition Of Its Pre-Ipo Programme Techshare And Expands Its Geographical Reach

- More than 130 companies from nine European countries to attend Euronext’s academic campus at the Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship in the Netherlands
The fifth edition of TechShare, Euronext’s dedicated programme for European tech companies focused on the IPO, brings together a record number of companies, including, for the first time, six companies from Ireland.
This year’s edition will include 132 tech companies, four times more than at the time of the programme’s launch in 2015, with participants representing a more mature corporate profile overall than in previous years.
- On average, the participating companies each generate annual revenues of about €11 million and employ 80 people, versus 54 employees in the first edition.
- Two-thirds of the companies are backed by private equity investors and have raised an average €18 million in capital before joining the programme. This compares to an average €6 million raised by participants in 2015.
Since its inception in 2015, TechShare has steadily extended its reach across Europe. Last year, the programme welcomed companies from Germany, Italy, Spain and Swizzerland. Participants from these countries will this year comprise 40% of the group, confirming the interest in TechShare among European tech companies across the region. This is further demonstrated by the inclusion of six companies from Ireland, who will be building on their participation in the IPOready programme run by Euronext Dublin.
5th Edition of TechShare
The TechShare programme was launched in 2015 with 30 companies from France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Portugal participating in the first truly pre-IPO oriented programme in the capital markets sphere.
Since 2015, a total of 275 companies have participated in the previous four editions, four of which have listed on Euronext and several others preparing for a listing .
Over four years, a total 45 VC funding deals have occurred following the companies’ participation in TechShare. About 70% of those deals involved late-stage VC and PE growth deals from private equity investors, showing the pre-IPO funding dynamism for some companies before potentially going to the market.
Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board, said:
“As the largest listing venue for tech companies in Europe, Euronext is the go-to market for tech companies considering a listing. Over the next months, academics, banking and law specialists as well as Euronext experts will help prepare these companies for the next step in their growth strategy. They will also benefit from access to the TechShare network, which is fast becoming one of the largest tech financing communities across Europe.”
Kickoff at Rotterdam’s Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship
The 132 tech companies participating will convene at Rotterdam’s Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship on 20 and 21 September for an academic campus on capital markets.
Over the course of two days, top executives from companies in the life sciences, cleantech and TMT industries across Europe will work with professors from the Rotterdam School of Management under the form of expert sessions and group workshops. topics covered include the entrepreneurial mindset, leading growth, scaling beyong borders, attracting talents and managing ownership.
In addition, founder stories from Onno van de Stolpe, CEO of Galapagos and Brent Wissink, CFO of Takeaway.com will relate their experience of the IPO process and how they used capital markets to grow their business internationally.
The eight-month training, from September 2019 to April 2020, is structured around three main complementary modules, before graduating from the programme in May 2020:
- Two academic campuses with leading business schools, Rotterdam School of Management and Nova School of Business and Economics in Lisbon next March 2020;
- Four workshop sessions in each country with expert partners about the IPO process, the legal perspective, IPO valuation, equity story, financial communication, corporate governance and post-listing life;
- Individual coaching with audit firms, lawyers and communications/investor relations specialists providing customised advice on a more bilateral basis.
Martin Luxemburg, Director of the Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship, adds:
“TechShare represents a clear example of how sharing knowledge and experience can help grow a company. Fueled by our own belief that entrepreneurship is the primary driver for innovation, we develop people and teams to master innovation within their organisation. In our quest to encourage entrepreneurship not only at home but across the globe, we look forward to welcoming 132 international tech companies to Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship and supporting them in developing their entrepreneurial competences with the academic knowledge and network of Erasmus University Rotterdam.”