Euronext Dublin: Subsidiary Of The Spanish ACS Group Lists €750m Green Bond On MSM

Date 26/04/2018

Spanish engineering services company, ACS Servicios Comunicaciones y Energía, lists a €750m green bond on the Main Securities Market (MSM) of Euronext Dublin. The green bond, with a 1.875% interest rate, has a maturity date of April 2026.

About ACS Servicios Comunicaciones y Energía

ACS Servicios Comunicaciones y Energía is a Spanish engineering services company and part of the ACS Group.

The ACS Group is an engineering and contracting group that develops civil and industrial infrastructure and provides environmental and industrial services.

ACS logo from www.ise.ie debt listing

The ACS Group is one of the largest Spanish corporate groups by market capitalisation, with over 30 years of experience in the engineering and contracting sector.

Euronext Dublin’s bond markets

Euronext Dublin has attracted a number of other issuers listing green bonds on its two bond markets, the MSM and the Global Exchange Market including:

  • China Three Gorges Corporation, the Chinese clean energy group has a €650m green bond listed on GEM.
  • Paprec, the French recycling and waste management specialist has listed two green bonds on GEM, valued at €705m.
  • Senvion, headquartered in Germany and one of the leading manufacturers of onshore and offshore wind turbines, listed a €400m green bond in 2017.
  • Alperia, the Italian provider of energy from renewable sources, has three green bond notes listed on the MSM totalling €375m.

