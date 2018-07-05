 Skip to main Content
Euronext Dublin: Statistics June 2018

Date 05/07/2018

Note - On 27 March 2018, The Irish Stock Exchange plc was acquired by Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, spanning Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK and began trading as Euronext Dublin.

Overall Market Statistics Report - June 2018
Investment Funds Statistics Report - June 2018

Highlights for June 2018 

   JUNE 2018  YTD 2018* 

 ISEQ Overall @ 6,983

-2.21% 

-0.79% 
 ISEQ All Bond @ 115.03

+0.66% 

-0.68% 
 Equity market capitalisation

€124.9bn 

-1.54% 
 Government bond market capitalisation

€135.6bn 

+7.79% 
 Equity trades

644k 

3,973k 
 Equity market turnover

€9.0bn 

€53.7bn 
 Government securities turnover

€14.6bn 

€131.9bn 
 New debt tranches

893 

6,490 
 New fund classes

58 

367 

 

*Year to date statistics for Euronext Dublin include statistics previously reported under the trading name of the Irish Stock Exchange. 

 