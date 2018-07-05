Euronext Dublin: Statistics June 2018

Note - On 27 March 2018, The Irish Stock Exchange plc was acquired by Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, spanning Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK and began trading as Euronext Dublin.
Overall Market Statistics Report - June 2018
Investment Funds Statistics Report - June 2018
Highlights for June 2018
|JUNE 2018
|YTD 2018*
|
ISEQ Overall @ 6,983
|
-2.21%
|
-0.79%
|ISEQ All Bond @ 115.03
|
+0.66%
|
-0.68%
|Equity market capitalisation
|
€124.9bn
|
-1.54%
|Government bond market capitalisation
|
€135.6bn
|
+7.79%
|Equity trades
|
644k
|
3,973k
|Equity market turnover
|
€9.0bn
|
€53.7bn
|Government securities turnover
|
€14.6bn
|
€131.9bn
|New debt tranches
|
893
|
6,490
|New fund classes
|
58
|
367
|
*Year to date statistics for Euronext Dublin include statistics previously reported under the trading name of the Irish Stock Exchange.