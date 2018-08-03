Euronext Dublin Statistics July 2018

Note - On 27 March 2018, The Irish Stock Exchange plc was acquired by Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, spanning Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK and began trading as Euronext Dublin.
Overall Market Statistics Report - July 2018
Investment Funds Statistics Report - July 2018
Highlights for July 2018
|JULY 2018
|YTD 2018*
|
ISEQ Overall @6,832
|
-2.16%
|
-2.93%
|ISEQ All Bond @114.10
|
-0.81%
|
-1.49%
|Equity market capitalisation
|
€121.9bn
|
-3.89%
|Government bond market capitalisation
|
€135.9bn
|
+8.01%
|Equity trades
|
569k
|
4,543k
|Equity market turnover
|
€7.8bn
|
€61.5bn
|Government securities turnover
|
€12.2bn
|
€144.0bn
|New debt tranches
|
1,415
|
7,905
|New fund classes
|
46
|
413
|
*Year to date statistics for Euronext Dublin include statistics previously reported under the trading name of the Irish Stock Exchange.