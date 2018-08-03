 Skip to main Content
Euronext Dublin Statistics July 2018

Date 03/08/2018

Note - On 27 March 2018, The Irish Stock Exchange plc was acquired by Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, spanning Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK and began trading as Euronext Dublin.

Overall Market Statistics Report - July 2018
Investment Funds Statistics Report - July 2018

Highlights for July 2018 

   JULY 2018  YTD 2018* 

 ISEQ Overall @6,832

-2.16% 

-2.93% 
 ISEQ All Bond @114.10

-0.81% 

-1.49% 
 Equity market capitalisation

€121.9bn 

-3.89% 
 Government bond market capitalisation

€135.9bn 

+8.01% 
 Equity trades

569k 

4,543k 
 Equity market turnover

€7.8bn 

€61.5bn 
 Government securities turnover

€12.2bn 

€144.0bn 
 New debt tranches

1,415 

7,905 
 New fund classes

46 

413 

 

*Year to date statistics for Euronext Dublin include statistics previously reported under the trading name of the Irish Stock Exchange. 