Note - Euronext Dublin is the new trading name for The Irish Stock Exchange plc following its acquisition by Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, spanning Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK on 27 March. Press release link. Year to date statistics for Euronext Dublin include statistics previously reported under the trading name of the Irish Stock Exchange.
Euronext Dublin Q2 2018 statistics
Please click here for the Euronext Dublin Quarterly Statistical Report for Q2 2018.
Euronext Dublin Publishes Statistics For Q2 2018
Date 17/07/2018
Note - Euronext Dublin is the new trading name for The Irish Stock Exchange plc following its acquisition by Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, spanning Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK on 27 March. Press release link. Year to date statistics for Euronext Dublin include statistics previously reported under the trading name of the Irish Stock Exchange.