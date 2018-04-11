Euronext Dublin: Global Services And Infrastructure Provider, Ferrovial, Lists On MSM

Spain’s global services and infrastructure provider, Ferrovial, lists additional notes on the Main Securities Market (MSM) of Euronext Dublin with issuance of €100m notes from its €1bn Euro Commercial Paper (ECP) programme.
A subsidiary of Ferrovial, Ferrovial Netherlands B.V, listed €500m notes on the MSM in 2017.
About Ferrovial
Ferrovial is one of the world's leading infrastructure operators and municipal services companies, committed to developing sustainable solutions.
The company has more than 95,978 employees and a presence in 6 main markets. It is a member of Spain’s blue-chip IBEX 35 index and is also included in prestigious sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and FTSE4Good.
Ferrovial’s activity is carried out through its four business lines; services, toll roads, construction and airports.
Euronext lists over 37,000 debt securities from 90 countries
The Irish Stock Exchange (ISE) was acquired by Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, spanning Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK on 27 March 2018 and began trading as Euronext Dublin. Euronext has over 37,000 debt securities listed representing 90 countries around the world and is ranked the #1 stock exchange for bond listings worldwide. Euronext Dublin, which is the centre of excellence for listing debt & funds and ETFs within Euronext Group offers two markets for listing debt, the MSM and the Global Exchange Market.
