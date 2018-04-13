Euronext Dublin: Euroclear, The Global Financial Markets Infrastructure Provider, Lists On MSM

Euroclear Investments has listed €300m notes on the Main Securities Market (MSM) of Euronext Dublin. The notes have a maturity date of April 2030 and an interest rate of 1.5% per annum.
About Euroclear Investments
Euroclear Investments is a subsidiary of Euroclear plc, a global provider of Financial Market Infrastructure (FMI) services, which makes it easier for customers to settle domestic and cross-border securities transactions and safekeep their investments.
Euroclear Investments provides various management and administrative services, such as providing real estate management for the benefit of the Euroclear Group. It is also the intermediary holding company through which Euroclear plc holds its investments in the various operating entities.
Euronext Dublin - the new trading name for the Irish Stock Exchange
The Irish Stock Exchange plc (ISE) was acquired by Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, spanning Belgium, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal and the UK on 27 March 2018 and now trades as Euronext Dublin.
Euronext - #1 exchange for bond listings worldwide
At the end of March 2018, Euronext had over 37,000 debt securities listed representing 90 countries around the world and is ranked the #1 stock exchange for bond listings worldwide.
Euronext Dublin is the centre of excellence for listing debt within Euronext Group
Euronext Dublin is the centre of excellence for listing debt & funds and ETFs within Euronext Group.
Euronext Dublin offers two bond markets, the MSM and Global Exchange Market providing issuers with a choice of markets, a streamlined listing service and a competitive fee structure.