Euronext Completes The Acquisition Of Oslo Børs VPS

Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange, announces today that it has completed settlement of shares under its offers launched on 14 January 2019 and 31 May 2019. Euronext now owns 97.8% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of Oslo Børs VPS and will fully consolidate Oslo Børs VPS accounts.
The unconditional offer launched by Euronext on 31 May 2019, and recommended by the Board of Directors of Oslo Børs VPS, for all issued and outstanding Shares not already owned by it remains open for Acceptance until 28 June 2019 at 18:30 Central European Time.
Euronext will in due course initiate a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire any remaining shares not tendered in accordance with the rules of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act.
Defined terms with capital letters herein have the meaning as in Euronext’s Offer Document published on 31 May 2019 available on https://www.euronext.com.