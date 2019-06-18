Euronext announced today that it has completed settlement of shares under its offers launched on 14 January 2019 and 31 May 2019. Euronext now owns 97.8% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of Oslo Børs VPS and will fully consolidate Oslo Børs VPS accounts.
Euronext Completes The Acquisition Of Oslo Børs VPS
Date 18/06/2019
