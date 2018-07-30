Euronext Appoints Chris Topple As CEO Of Euronext London

Euronext today announces that the Supervisory Board has approved unanimously the appointment of Chris Topple as CEO of Euronext London, Head of Global Sales and a member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., subject to all relevant shareholder and regulatory approval.
Chris Topple, who worked extensively in brokerage and clearing services throughout his career, will oversee sales across all asset classes. He will take up his new role based in London on 15 October 2018. Paul Humphrey, current interim CEO of Euronext London and Head of Global Sales, will remain in his current role as Global Head of FICC.
Stéphane Boujnah, Euronext CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board, said: “We are pleased to welcome Chris Topple to Euronext. His deep knowledge of the industry and experience in managing sales and generating revenues both within established and start-up environments will be a great addition to the team as we continue the transformation of Euronext into an agile, ambitious and successful market operator. I would also like to thank Paul Humphrey for his contribution during this interim period and for his continued service as Global Head of FICC.”
Chris Topple said: “I am delighted to join Euronext’s leadership team. There are many opportunities for a European exchange as successful and innovative as Euronext, and for that reason I am thrilled to be part of a team that is making a real difference in shaping the market structure going forward. I am also looking forward to contributing to the growth and the strong ambitions of Euronext, while continuing to focus on clients as a central tenet of our strategy.”
Chris Topple has been co-head of Societe Generale Prime Services, a global multi-asset, multi-instrument prime brokerage proposition, including financing, custody and execution since May 2015. Previously, he was responsible for leading the Prime Brokerage and Clearing Services (PCS) sales teams globally within Societe Generale’s Newedge Group. Chris joined Newedge from Lehman Brothers / Nomura in 2012, where he spent five years as Co-Head of Prime Brokerage Sales. Prior to Lehman Brothers, Chris worked for JP Morgan from 1993 to 2005 in a variety of senior roles, including Global Head of Electronic Trading Sales across Fixed Income, European Head of Fixed Income Prime Brokerage Sales and Head of European Clearing Sales. Chris holds a BSc in European Business with Technology Politecnico di Torino from Italy and Brighton Polytechnic.