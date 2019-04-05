Euronext Announces Volumes For March 2019

Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for March 2019.
- Cash trading
In March 2019, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €7,724 million, down -13.0% compared to March 2018 and up +5.6% from the previous month.
For the first quarter of 2019, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book was €7,239 million, down -16.9% compared to the first quarter of 2018.
The average daily transaction value on the ETF order book was €215 million, down -30.1% compared to March 2018 and down -0.9% from the previous month. At the end of March 2019, 1,185 ETFs were listed on Euronext compared to 1,150 at the end of December 2018.
- Derivatives trading
In March 2019, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 597,534 contracts, up +1.7% compared to March 2018 and down -7.0% compared to the previous month. In detail:
- the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 233,574 contracts, down -7.3% compared to March 2018 and up +8.8% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 318,375 contracts, up +10.3% compared to March 2018 and down -11.4% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on commodity derivatives reached 45,585 contracts, down -3.3% compared to March 2018 and down -33.1% from the previous month.
For the first quarter of 2019, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 585,867 contracts (-1.5% compared to the first quarter of 2018) and the open interest was up at 17,385,594 contracts (-0.7% compared to the end of March 2018).
- FX spot trading
In March 2019, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, operating as a Euronext company since August 2017, stood at $21,039 million, up +12.1% compared to March 2018 and up +16.0% from the previous month.
- Listings
In March 2019, Euronext welcomed Spanish real estate SME Whiteni Rcajal on its Euronext Access segment. In addition €1.1 billion was raised in follow-on equity, of which €177 million by Belgian real estate player Montea SCA. A total of €94.5 billion was raised on Euronext in bonds of which 4 were green bonds, including a €2 billion green bond from Société du Grand Paris.