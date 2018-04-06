Euronext Announces Volumes For March 2018

Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for March 2018.
Cash trading
In March 2018, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,671 million, up +17.3% compared to March 2017 and down –5.1% from the previous month. On 16 March 2018, Euronext daily volume reached a new record for the year, at €19,684 million, representing the second most active day since 2010.
For the first three months of 2018, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,507 million, up +21.9% compared to the same period last year.
The average daily transaction value on the ETF order book[2] was €307 million, up +15.2% compared to March 2017 and down –26.7% from the previous month. At the end of March 2018, 796 ETFS were listed on Euronext compared to 804 at the end of December 2017.
Derivatives trading
In March 2018, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 587,528 contracts, up +9.1% compared to March 2017 and down –8.0% compared to the previous month. In detail,
- the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 251,840 contracts, up +10.7% compared to March 2017 and down –6.4% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 288,562 contracts, up +12.8% compared to March 2017 and down –8.5% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 47,126 contracts, down –14.7% compared to March 2017 and down –13.6% from the previous month.
For the first three months of 2018, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 594,647 contracts (+14.8% compared to the end of March 2017) and the open interest was up at 17,512,067 contracts (+20.2% compared to the end of March 2017).
FX spot trading
The average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, of which Euronext owns 90% of the capital since August 2017, stood at $18,773 million, down –2.1% compared to March 2017 and down –11.1% from the previous month. For the first three months of 2018, the average daily volume of FastMatch stood at $20,192 million, up +14.3% compared to the same period last year.
Listings
In March 2018, €836 million was raised on new listings. Euronext welcomed the listing of two Dutch large caps (B&S Group and NIBC Holding) and three SMEs, including UK-based life science company, Acacia Pharma, and Italian company Media Lab, bringing to four the number of SME listings since the beginning of the year and strengthening our EU Tech Hub franchise. In addition, €13.1 billion was raised on Euronext in corporate bonds, of which €8.0 billion was raised through six instruments issued by Sanofi. €5.1 billion was also raised in follow-on equity.
[1] Volumes including Euronext Dublin will be presented in the April 2018 volumes press release to be published in May, following the closing of the acquisition on 27 March 2018.
[2] From January 2018, volumes on ETFs are only measured on order book activity due to low revenue impact of off-book activity. Based on the previous presentation, activity is €386 million, down 24.5% compared to March 2017.